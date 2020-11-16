Sharmila On How Soumitra Da Came to Her Rescue During Apur Sansar

When a 13-year-old schoolgirl with no experience of acting stepped into a film set, she realised her co-actor was 10 years older to her and already focused on becoming an actor. But that never came in the way, as he made sure this little girl was comfortable and had a nice time on the sets. In Sharmila Tagore's words, that was Soumitra Chatterjee. The film was Apur Sansar, with which Tagore made her debut as Apu's (Soumitra) wife.

On 15 November, we lost the legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee. Sharmila Tagore, who started her career with Soumitra Da, told The Quint about the bond they shared and her memories of him.