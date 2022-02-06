She Sang for Me and Soha: Sharmila Tagore Remembers Lata Mangeshkar

"I remember meeting Lataji when I had gone to the recording studio with Shaktiji (Shakti Samanta) during Aradhana. The song being recorded was either Kora Kaagaz Tha Yeh Mann... or Chanda Hai Tu..., I am not sure, but that was the first time I met her. In those they used to sing with a full orchestra also, so there was a glass cubicle and they would sing from there. I met Lataji and she was very very sweet and very pleasant and the first take was okayed."

When asked to pick her favourite songs by Mangeshkar, this is what Tagore had to say, "From my own films one of my favourite songs is Kuch Dil Ne Kaha... from the film Anupama."