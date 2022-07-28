‘Couldn’t Handle the Hate & Rage’: Karan Malhotra on Shamshera’s BO Performance
'Shamshera', directed by Karan Malhotra, stars Ranbir Kapoor in a double role.
Ranbir Kapoor’s latest film Shamshera failed to make a mark at the box office and has received harsh criticism. On its first weekend, Ranbir’s return to the big screen after his 2018 film Sanju, earned approximately Rs 31.75 crore.
Shamshera’s director Karan Mahotra took to social media to address the criticism and wrote, “My dearest Shamshera, you are majestic the way you are.”
“It is important for me to express myself on this platform because here is where all the love is, the hate, the celebration and the humiliation exists for you. I want to unimaginably apologise to you for abandoning you for these past few days as I could not handle the hate and rage. My withdrawal was my weakness and there are no excuses for it."Karan Malhotra in a statement
He added, “But now I am here, standing beside you hand in hand feeling proud and honoured that you are mine, Will face everything together, the good, the bad and the ugly. And a huge shout out to the Shamshera family, the cast and crew of Shamshera. The love, the blessings and the concern that has been showered upon us are the most precious and nobody can take that away from us. #ShamsheraIsMine #Shamshera.”
Karan Malhotra captioned the post, “Shamshera is mine.”
Actor Craig McGinlay who plays the role of Colonel Freddy Young in Shamshera commented under the post, “I love you Shamshera. I mean that with every bone in my body. Every single cast and crew member who worked on this film. I love the film and everyone involved. Unforgettable memories. I would work with you all again in a heartbeat.”
Shamshera also starred Vaani Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Saurabh Shukla, Ronit Roy, and Iravati Harshe. The film released on 22 July.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.