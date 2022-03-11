ADVERTISEMENT
Shamita Shetty And Raqesh Bapat React to Breakup Rumours
Rumours were abuzz that Shamita & Raqesh have broken up due to compatibility issues.
Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have reacted to breakup rumours that have been floating on the internet since morning. Sharing a screenshot of a report the couple wrote, "We request you'll not to believe in sort of rumours pertaining to our relationship. There's no truth in this. Love and light to everyone."
Rumours were abuzz that Raqesh and Shamita have parted ways due to compatibility issues. The duo met on the sets of Bigg Boss OTT and fell in love.
