Shakti Kapoor Reacts To Rumours of Shraddha Kapoor's Wedding

"Rohan is a very nice boy. He does come home but he has come home since childhood. Shraddha hasn't told me that she plans to marry him. To me, they are still just childhood friends. I do not know if they are serious about each other," he told the publication. Shakti Kapoor added that while he doesn't know what sort of speculations have surfaced on the Internet, he intends on standing by any decision that Shraddha takes. "Why only Rohan Shrestha? If she comes and tells me whoever she has chosen and wants to settle down with, I will not have any objection," he said.

Rohan recently congratulated newly weds Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal on social media. "Congratulations VD and Nats. When you know you know! VD you’re a lucky guy!" he wrote. Varun replied, "I truly am. Hope you are ready," which led some to believe that Rohan planned to marry Shraddha soon as well.