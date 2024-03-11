Shaitaan Box Office Day 3: Ajay Devgn's Supernatural Thriller Crosses ₹50 Crore

Ajay Devgn, Jyotika and R Madhavan film Shaitaan has been doing well at the domestic box office. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, the supernatural horror-thriller earned an estimated ₹53 crore nett in India in its opening weekend.
According to the platform, Shaitaan premiered in India on Friday with a net opening of ₹14.75 crore and saw a surge, collecting ₹18.75 crore on Saturday. Sunday's earnings were approximated at ₹20 crore, with an overall Hindi occupancy of 36.24 percent.
The horror film is directed by Vikas Bahl and is presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films and Panorama Studios. The film is the Hindi remake of the 2023 Gujarati horror film Vash, written and directed by Krishnadev Yagnik.
Take a look at the trailer of the film:
The plot of the film loosely follows how Ajay Devgn tries to overcome a deadly situation when his daughter gets possessed.
