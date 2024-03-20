Shahid Kapoor Thanks Vijay Devarakonda for Arjun Reddy & Kabir Singh With a Kiss

Actor Shahid Kapoor thanked Vijay Devarakonda for Arjun Reddy at Amazon Prime Video event. The Jab We Met actor was hosting a segment at the event and welcomed Vijay on stage. Shahid kissed him on the cheek and expressed his gratitude for Arjun Reddy crediting the success of Kabir Singh to him.
Shahid rested his head on Vijay’s shoulders and said, “I have to give him a lot of love. Naa Arjun Reddy bani hoti, naa Kabir Singh paida hota (If Arjun Reddy hadn’t been made then Kabir Singh would not be made either). Thank you, Vijay!”
Take a look:
Kabir Singh was the official Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy (2017). Both the films despite criticism went on to become blockbusters.
The director of the film Sandeep Reddy Vanga then went on to make Animal which starred Ranbir Kapoor in a leading role.
