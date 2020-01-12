Recovering Fast: Shahid Reassures Fans Post ‘Jersey’ Injury

Shahid Kapoor took to Twitter to reassure fans that he is on the road to recovery after being injured on the sets of his upcoming film Jersey. A ball hit him on the mouth while shooting for a scene at the Mohali Stadium on Friday, 10 January. He received 13 stitches.

“Thank you for all the concern. Yes I have got a few stitches but am recovering fast. #jersey has taken a little bit of my blood but a script this good deserves that in the least. Have a good one you all. Keep it real. Make it count. Spread the love. Humanity above all,” he tweeted.