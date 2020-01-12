Recovering Fast: Shahid Reassures Fans Post ‘Jersey’ Injury
Shahid Kapoor took to Twitter to reassure fans that he is on the road to recovery after being injured on the sets of his upcoming film Jersey. A ball hit him on the mouth while shooting for a scene at the Mohali Stadium on Friday, 10 January. He received 13 stitches.
“Thank you for all the concern. Yes I have got a few stitches but am recovering fast. #jersey has taken a little bit of my blood but a script this good deserves that in the least. Have a good one you all. Keep it real. Make it count. Spread the love. Humanity above all,” he tweeted.
A source close to the makers of the film told PTI that the actor received a “deep cut on his lower lip” and was immediately rushed to the hospital. “Shahid was playing perfectly fine and rehearsing before the shot when the ball unexpectedly came and hit him on the lower lip and cut open a wide gash where blood started gushing out. He was immediately taken for treatment and a doctor was rushed to see him. To close the wound, stitches were sutured by the doctor,” they said.
Shahid was spotted at Mumbai airport wearing a mask to hide his injuries.
Jersey is a remake of a Telugu sports drama of the same name. The Hindi version will be directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, who also helmed the original. It also features Batla House actor Mrunal Thakur. The film is scheduled to release on 28 August.
