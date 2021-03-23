Shahid Kapoor Congratulates 'Jersey' Team for National Award Win

Shahid Kapoor took to social media to congratulate the team of Jersey, which won two awards at the National Film Awards 2019. Nani's film won the Best Telugu Film and Navin Nooli was awarded in the Best Editor category. Shahid plays Nani's role in the Hindi remake, which is currently under production.

Sharing a poster of the Telugu movie, Shahid wrote on Instagram, ""Huge congratulations to the entire team. Thanks for the extra pressure @gowtamnaidu @nameisnani @shraddhasrinath @sitharaentertsinments."