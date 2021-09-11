Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor Blessed With a Baby Girl
Television actor Shaheer Sheikh and his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Friday.
The couple has not made an official announcement yet. The previous month, however, had seen an intimate celebration with close friends and family, where Shaheer had hosted a baby shower for Ruchikaa. The ceremony was attended by actors like Krystle D’Souza, Riddhi Dogra among others.
The couple tied the knot in November last year. Given the pandemic, they opted for a court marriage. The ceremony was attended by only a few close friends.
Shaheer is currently seen in the second season of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. He will soon be seen playing Manav in Pavitra Rishta 2, which will be streaming on ZEE5 on 15 September.
