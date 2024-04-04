ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'SRK Vents Out His Anger at Me When KKR Isn't Performing Well': Juhi Chawla

Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla co-own the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

Another edition of the Indian Premiere League (IPL) is currently underway, and team owners can feel the pressure as the matches are getting more thrilling and exciting.

Recently, actor Juhi Chawla, who co-owns Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team with her entrepreneur husband Jay Mehta and Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, revealed how the actor is 'not fun' to watch a match with.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

During the Routes to Roots event in Mumbai, Juhi said, "IPL is always exciting. We all are in front of our television sets. When our team plays, it is interesting to watch them and we all are highly tense."

“It is not good to watch a match with him (Shah Rukh Khan) because when our team is not performing well, he vents out his anger at me. I tell him to tell that to the team and not me. So we are not the best people to watch the match with. I think the same goes for a lot of owners. They all can be seen sweating while their teams play," she further added.

Kolkata Knight Riders have been two-time IPL champions so far. The team won the trophy in 2012 and 2014 and has been part of the IPL since 2008.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Shah Rukh Khan   Juhi Chawla 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×