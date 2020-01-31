Sanjay Mishra’s ‘Kaamyaab’ to be Shah Rukh Khan’s Next Production

While Shah Rukh Khan is yet to sign his next film after Aanand L Rai’s Zero, he’s busy lining up his productions for OTT platforms as well as the big screen. He will be producing Bob Biswas starring Abhishek Bachchan and Class of 83 on Netflix, starring Bobby Deol. The actor has now joined hands with Manish Mundra and will be backing his film Kaamyaab, which features Sanjay Mishra in the lead.

Also starring Deepak Dobriyal and Sarika Singh, the film is about the struggle of actors whose opportunities are limited to supporting roles or character roles. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, a source close to the film said, “Sanjay Mishra is the best fit for the role as his career graph in Bollywood resembles his character’s in the film, who starts out as an extra and goes on to become an extraordinary actor.”