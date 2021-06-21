Shah Rukh Has the Perfect Reply to Suhana Khan's Father's Day Wish
Suhana Khan had shared a picture from her childhood to wish Shah Rukh Khan.
Suhana Khan shared a childhood picture to wish father Shah Rukh Khan on the occasion of Father's Day. She simply wrote in the story, "Father's Day." However, Shah Rukh had an adorable reaction to the wish.
Sharing her story on his Instagram, he wrote, "Miss you baby so much that I am using emojis," accompanied by heart-eyed and heart emojis.
Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan, is currently in New York for higher studies and recently turned 22. Suhana has two brothers Aryan and Abram Khan.
Shah Rukh posted a picture of four action figurines on Father's Day with a wish that read, "Happy Fathers Day to all fathers. Here’s wishing all parents the most beautiful moments and memories with their ‘lil naughty munchkins’."
Suhana seems to share her father's penchant for acting. In an interview with Vogue, she said, "What I love about acting is that I don’t have to be myself, I can be completely different." Suhana made her acting debut with the short film titled The Grey Part of Blue, directed by Theodore Gimeno. The film, released in 2019, also stars Robin Gonella.
Suhana has also starred in an adaptation of 'Romeo and Juliet' by William Shakespeare, and various other plays.
Shah Rukh's last film was the Aanand L Rai directorial Zero, alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. He is set to appear in the Siddharth Anand's Pathan, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.
The actor's production house Red Chillies Entertainment also bankrolled multiple projects including Badla, Kaamyaab, Class of '83, and the upcoming project Bob Biswas.
