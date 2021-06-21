Shah Rukh Has the Perfect Reply to Suhana Khan's Father's Day Wish

Suhana seems to share her father's penchant for acting. In an interview with Vogue, she said, "What I love about acting is that I don’t have to be myself, I can be completely different." Suhana made her acting debut with the short film titled The Grey Part of Blue, directed by Theodore Gimeno. The film, released in 2019, also stars Robin Gonella.

Suhana has also starred in an adaptation of 'Romeo and Juliet' by William Shakespeare, and various other plays.

Shah Rukh's last film was the Aanand L Rai directorial Zero, alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. He is set to appear in the Siddharth Anand's Pathan, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

The actor's production house Red Chillies Entertainment also bankrolled multiple projects including Badla, Kaamyaab, Class of '83, and the upcoming project Bob Biswas.