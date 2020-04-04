Shah Rukh Khan’s Reply to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Is a Winner

On 2 April, actor and producer Shah Rukh Khan had announced a detailed plan to help several state leaders and the central government to fight the Coronavirus pandemic through donations and a host of charities through his businesses - Red Chillies Entertainment and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Acknowledging Shah Rukh Khan’s contribution, the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Cabinet Minister of Tourism and Environment Government of Maharashtra, Aaditya Thackeray thanked the actor on Twitter. And SRK once again won hearts with his warm response to their gratitude.

Replying to Kejriwal’s tweet, Shah Rukh wrote (in Hindi): “Sir, you are a Dilliwala, you don’t need to say thank you, just command. We will continue to work for our brothers and sisters in Delhi. By the grace of god, we will come out of this crisis soon. More strength, resilience and power to your teams on ground sir.”