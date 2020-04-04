Shah Rukh Khan’s Reply to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Is a Winner
On 2 April, actor and producer Shah Rukh Khan had announced a detailed plan to help several state leaders and the central government to fight the Coronavirus pandemic through donations and a host of charities through his businesses - Red Chillies Entertainment and Kolkata Knight Riders.
Acknowledging Shah Rukh Khan’s contribution, the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Cabinet Minister of Tourism and Environment Government of Maharashtra, Aaditya Thackeray thanked the actor on Twitter. And SRK once again won hearts with his warm response to their gratitude.
Replying to Kejriwal’s tweet, Shah Rukh wrote (in Hindi): “Sir, you are a Dilliwala, you don’t need to say thank you, just command. We will continue to work for our brothers and sisters in Delhi. By the grace of god, we will come out of this crisis soon. More strength, resilience and power to your teams on ground sir.”
In his response to Aaditya Thackeray’s tweet, SRK said, “We don’t ever have to thank each other during times like these. We r a family. Grateful you are working so hard for Maharashtra and whenever you get alone time...do write a poem or two. Love to you.”
Shah Rukh also replied to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray’s tweet thanking him by saying (in Marathi), “We are all together in this battle, we are all drops and with a little effort we can help create an ocean. Thanks for your guidance! We are all a family sir .... and we need to be together to keep each other healthy. Thank you.”
Apart from donating to PM-CARES Fund and Maharashtra CM Relief Fund, the donations made by Shah Rukh Khan’s companies will provide PPE kits to healthcare workers, support to acid attack survivors and organisations like Ek Saath - The Earth Foundation, Roti Foundation and Working People’s Charter.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
