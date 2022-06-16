‘Baazigar’, ‘DDLJ’ & More: The Shah Rukh Khan and Ms Marvel Connection
'Ms Marvel' writer Sana Amanat had said that they'd shoot the show again if Shah Rukh Khan wanted to be in it.
Ms Marvel started streaming on Disney+ on 8 June and the show has been widely appreciated online for authentic South-Asian, and especially Pakistani, representation. The show stars Iman Vellani in the lead as Kamala Khan, a Pakistani teenager in USA born to immigrant parents, who acquires superpowers.
The second episode of Ms Marvel delved even deeper into Kamala's identity and also brings Shah Rukh Khan to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with references to Baazigar (1993) and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995).
Disney+ Hotstar shared the clip with the caption, "Didn't think SRK could play cupid too! Can't wait for Kamran to say - I love KKKKKamala! Marvel Studios' #MsMarvel second episode streaming now in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and English."
During the episode, Kamala is in a car with her crush Kamran (Rish Shah) and they start discussing Bollywood films. Kamala asks him, "Do you, like, watch Bollywood movies and stuff?" Kamran replies, "Obviously, but only the greats, like Baazigar. All the stuff like that."
She responds that Baazigar is Shah Rukh Khan's best work while Kamran seems skeptical. However, they both agree that 'popular opinion' says DDLJ is his best work. Kamala later also says, "There is no such thing as a bad Shah Rukh Khan movie.”
Talking about a possible SRK cameo in the show, Ms Marvel writer Sana Amanat told ETimes, “If Shah Rukh Khan wants to be in this show, we will go film again!” adding, “Shah Rukh, if you want to work with us, we are down for it.”
The show is directed by Adil El Arbi-Bilall Fallah, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and Meera Menon.
Several fans rejoiced at the mention of SRK in the show. Here are some reactions:
