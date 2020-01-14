‘Shah Rukh Ho Gaya Begaana’: Shaheen Bagh Protestor’s Sing for SRK

There’s been constant debate on social media about the silence from Bollywood’s three Khans, namely - Shah Rukh, Aamir and Salman Khan over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), that has got people across the country out on the streets in protest. Not only have they not expressed their opinion about the CAA and NRC, the three stars haven’t tweeted about the organised state violence against the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia or Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) also. While most of Bollywood’s top stars including Ayushmann Khurrana, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn have either taken a stand on the issue or maintained a safe neutral position on it, there are people who still want to know why the three Khans have not spoken up yet.

Recently, the anti-CAA and NRC protestors in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh locality sent out a message to Shah Rukh Khan by reworking the lyrics of his popular song Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam... from one of his biggest hits Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The song sung by two youngsters in front of a crowd of protestors had the following lyrics:

‘Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam,

Shah Rukh Ho Gaya Begaana Sanam,

Ab Yahan Se Kahan Jaaye Hum,

Akele Kagaz Kaise Dikhayenge Hum’

You can watch a video of the entire song in the tweet below: