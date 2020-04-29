Shah Rukh, Hrithik, Ayushmann React to Irrfan Khan’s Demise
Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday morning and the news came as a shock to his fans as well as his friends in the film industry. Several actors and filmmakers who had worked with the legendary actor expressed their sorrow over his death on social media.
Shah Rukh Khan, who had worked with Irrfan in Billu, tweeted his condolence along with a picture of the two, calling him the ‘greatest actor of our times’.
Hrithik Roshan shared an emotional message for Irrfan and said that ‘he has tears in his eyes as he types this.’
Ayushmann Khurrana tweeted a heartfelt message for Irrfan, thanking him for his filmography.
Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan also expressed their grief on social media. Kartik recalled his first-ever acting workshop where he had to recreate a scene from Irrfan’s film Maqbool.
His co-star in Qarib Qarib Single, Parvathy Thiruvothu also remembered Irrfan.
Calling him a ‘gem of a human being’, Vicky Kaushal also tweeted offering his condolence.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)