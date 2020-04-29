Shah Rukh, Hrithik, Ayushmann React to Irrfan Khan’s Demise

Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday morning and the news came as a shock to his fans as well as his friends in the film industry. Several actors and filmmakers who had worked with the legendary actor expressed their sorrow over his death on social media.

Shah Rukh Khan, who had worked with Irrfan in Billu, tweeted his condolence along with a picture of the two, calling him the ‘greatest actor of our times’.