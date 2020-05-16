Looks like Shah Rukh Khan is enjoying writing down his thoughts during lockdown. First we saw him raping his own written piece at the Global Citizen One World: Together At Home Concert 2020 and now he shares his thoughts on social media on what this lockdown has taught him and also ends up giving us a lockdown lesson. Of course he shared a picture of himself with it showing off his lockdown look, the salt and pepper beard, posing at his balcony.He writes,“That we have been living far beyond our exigencies, most of which don’t really matter as much as we thought they did.That we really don’t need (emotionally) more people around us than the ones we feel like talking to while we are locked up.That we can stop the clock for a bit and reimagine our lives when the rush to acquire false securities is peeled away from us.That we can laugh with those we fought so hard... and know that our ideas weren’t actually any bigger than theirs.And above all, love is still worth it, no matter what anyone else tells you!”It’s been one and half years that Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero released. Since the the actor has not signed any film. He has taken a break from work and is spending time with family. He is spending his lockdown at home in Mumbai with his kids and wife. He has also been actively raising funds against COVID-19. He also got his four-storey personal office space converted into quarantine ward. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.