SRK, Gauri Khan Turn their Office Into a Quarantine Zone for BMC

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have given their 4-storey office space in Bandra to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to operate as a quarantine facility. The space has also been equipped with essentials for those in need who will be quarantined at the location.

On Saturday, the BMC tweeted a message of gratitude to Shah Rukh and Gauri for allowing them to use their office space.

“#StrongerTogether We thank @iamsrk & @gaurikhan for offering their 4-storey personal office space to help expand our Quarantine capacity equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women & elderly. Indeed a thoughtful & timely gesture! #AnythingForMumbai #NaToCorona” read BMC’s tweet addressed to SRK and Gauri