SRK, Gauri Khan Turn their Office Into a Quarantine Zone for BMC
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have given their 4-storey office space in Bandra to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to operate as a quarantine facility. The space has also been equipped with essentials for those in need who will be quarantined at the location.
On Saturday, the BMC tweeted a message of gratitude to Shah Rukh and Gauri for allowing them to use their office space.
“#StrongerTogether We thank @iamsrk & @gaurikhan for offering their 4-storey personal office space to help expand our Quarantine capacity equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women & elderly. Indeed a thoughtful & timely gesture! #AnythingForMumbai #NaToCorona” read BMC’s tweet addressed to SRK and Gauri
On 2 April, Shah Rukh Khan announced multiple initiatives to extend support to the fight against coronavirus. The actor announced that his group companies - Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX - will be donating to seven organisations during this pandemic. From Government funds to 50,000 PPE kits, food requirements of 5500 Mumbai families, 2000 cooked meals to hospitals, 3 lakh meal kits for 10,000 people, grocery for 2500 daily wage workers in Delhi and 100 acid attack survivors, SRK’s range of initiatives aims to spread across several segments of the society.
There are currently 423 cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra, with 19 deaths and 42 recoveries reported. On Friday, 3 April, Maharashtra reported 67 new cases of Coronavirus infecions, of which 43 were from Mumbai.
The BMC has been increasing its testing drive in the city to flatten the curve.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
