Shah Rukh Khan's Lookalike Raju's Special Message for King Khan's Birthday
A special message for Shah Rukh Khan from his lookalike, Junior SRK.
Raju Rahikwar, also known as junior Shah Rukh Khan, had no work when Aryan Khan was arrested in the Mumbai cruise drugs case. But Raju did not complain. He and his family prayed hard for Aryan's release and relief for the Khan family. Speaking to The Quint, Raju talks about his idol and wishes King Khan happy birthday.
Published:
