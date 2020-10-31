Shah Rukh Asks Fans to Not Gather Outside Mannat for His Birthday
Actor Shah Rukh Khan tells fans to express their love for him safely from a distance this year.
As Shah Rukh Khan turns 55 on 2 November this year, he has requested fans to not gather outside his home ‘Mannat’ in Mumbai. In now what has become an annual ritual, thousands of fans of the actor assemble outside his residence in Mumbai’s Bandra suburb to catch a glimpse of SRK as he usually comes out and waves at them from a platform built inside his house.
Recently in an #AskSRK series on Twitter, one of his fans asked Shah Rukh about his birthday plans and commented that the Mumbai Police would not allow his supporters to gather outside Mannat because of restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shah Rukh responded to the query by clearly stating, “Please I recommend nobody should collect in crowds. My birthday or wherever! Iss baar ka pyaar...thodha door se yaar,” asking fans to express their love for him from a safe distance.
According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Shah Rukh Khan’s fan club will be holding a virtual birthday bash for the star. A member of the fan club has said that instead of physically being present at Mannat, fans of SRK can watch a live streaming from Mannat and join Shah Rukh’s birthday festivities virtually from across the globe. The virtual party for SRK’s birthday will be held from Sunday to Monday night and the club hopes that Shah Rukh Khan too will join them for a LIVE chat at some point during his birthday.
Shah Rukh Khan’s fan club has also planned a few charitable activities to ring in his 55th birthday, these include distributing 5555 COVID-19 kits with masks and sanitisers and 5555 meals to the needy.
(With inputs from Mumbai Mirror)
