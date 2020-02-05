SRK, KJo, Gauri Dance to ‘Kajra Re’ at Armaan Jain’s Reception

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding reception was a star-studded affair with celebrities, from Shah Rukh Khan to Anil Kapoor, making an appearance. A video of Shah Rukh, Gauri Khan and Karan Johar performing to the song ‘Kajra Re’ is winning hearts. While Shah Rukh is seen donning a moustache, Gauri Khan aced the performance by dancing in sneakers, paired with her embellished gown. Take a look at the trio’s performance.