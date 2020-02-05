SRK, KJo, Gauri Dance to ‘Kajra Re’ at Armaan Jain’s Reception
Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding reception was a star-studded affair with celebrities, from Shah Rukh Khan to Anil Kapoor, making an appearance. A video of Shah Rukh, Gauri Khan and Karan Johar performing to the song ‘Kajra Re’ is winning hearts. While Shah Rukh is seen donning a moustache, Gauri Khan aced the performance by dancing in sneakers, paired with her embellished gown. Take a look at the trio’s performance.
In another video, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Karan Johar are dancing to Kareena’s song ‘Bole Chudiyaan’. Armaan’s brother, Aadar Jain also performed at the reception with his rumoured partner, Tara Sutaria. The two danced to ‘Gallan Kardi’ from Jawaani Jaaneman.
On Monday, Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra hosted a grand wedding in Mumbai. Last night, the couple threw a lavish party for their friends from Bollywood. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena and Karisma Kapoor, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, Varun Dhawan, the Ambanis were some of the guests present at the celebrations.
