Shabana Azmi Defends Javed Akhtar’s Reaction to Shashi Tharoor’s Singing

Actor Shabana Azmi told people posting hate comments to ‘chill’ referring to the reaction to her husband, lyricist Javed Akhtar’s reply under politician Shashi Tharoor’s tweet. On Monday, Tharoor posted a video wherein he can be seen singing Kishore Kumar’s ‘Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se’ during a cultural programme. In the tweet, Shashi Tharoor called the performance ‘unreheared and amateur’. Shabana had replied to the tweet, “Shashi! That’s lovely.”