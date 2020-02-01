Shabana Azmi Returns Home, Thanks Fans for Their Prayers & Wishes

The car in which Shabana and Javed were travelling rammed into a truck the highway near Khalapur, over 60 kilometres from Mumbai. She was rushed MGM hospital in Navi Mumbai and later shifted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri. An FIR has been registered against the car’s driver for rash driving.

Boney Kapoor, who visited Shabana Azmi in the hospital on 19 January, had told Mumbai Mirror that Azmi was sedated but stable and that there was nothing “alarming” about her situation. “Shabanaji is coherent, talking normally, recognizing people. For now, she is under observsation and the doctors are making sure there is no internal injury and that potential dangers are ruled out. She is a fighter and will come out of it,” Kapoor told the publication.

Soon after the news broke, Narendra Modi, Shashi Tharoor and several Bollywood celebrities, including Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Swara Bhasker wished the actor a speedy recovery.