Shabana Azmi, Others Mourn Advertising Industry Veteran Gerson da Cunha's Demise
Gerson da Cunha was very passionate about theatre too.
Advertising industry veteran Gerson da Cunha, a multi-faceted personality, passed away in Mumbai on Friday at the age of 92.
Da Cunha, who started his career as a journalist with Press Trust of India and then moved into advertising, was associated with a number of platforms engaged in civic activism, including AGNI (Action for Good Governance and Networking in India). In his 25-year stint in the advertising industry, Da Cunha had gone on to head Lintas, one of the most formidable names in the advertising business then, and switched to the social sector, which saw him work with the UNICEF.
He was also very passionate about theatre. Alongside plays, he featured in movies such as like Electric Moon, Cotton Mary, Asoka and Water.
Several Bollywood celebrities, including Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar and Hansal Mehta, mourned his demise.
