Shabana Azmi Comes out in Support of Anti- CAA Protest
As Mumbai gears up for one of the biggest protest marches against the Citizenship Amendment Act today (19 December), Shabana Azmi took to Twitter to share a video expressing solidarity with the protestors. “I am not in the country at this moment, so I deeply regret not being physically present for the protest against the CAA and NRC. However, I extend my support to all those taking part in the demonstration. I would request everyone to speak up against the wrongdoings, but without violence. That is very important,” Shabana said.
She also recited two couplets from Kaifi Azmi and Javed Akhtar’s work.
From Farhan Akhtar to Anurag Kashyap, many Bollywood celebrities have tweeted that they will be part of the protest.
Earlier, Kriti Sanon said at an event, “It really saddens me because there is so much violence, which is not a solution for anything. Violence won’t get us anything. Right now what we need is proper conversation on the topic. People need to be heard. Silent protest is something which is our right. So, the people who are protesting, they need to have a conversation with the government and the point of views need to come out.”
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)