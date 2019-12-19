Shabana Azmi Comes out in Support of Anti- CAA Protest

As Mumbai gears up for one of the biggest protest marches against the Citizenship Amendment Act today (19 December), Shabana Azmi took to Twitter to share a video expressing solidarity with the protestors. “I am not in the country at this moment, so I deeply regret not being physically present for the protest against the CAA and NRC. However, I extend my support to all those taking part in the demonstration. I would request everyone to speak up against the wrongdoings, but without violence. That is very important,” Shabana said.

She also recited two couplets from Kaifi Azmi and Javed Akhtar’s work.