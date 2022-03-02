Filmmaker Sean Penn Leaves Ukraine on Foot; Walks 'Miles' to Polish Border
Sean Penn was in Ukraine working on a documentary about the Russian invasion.
Sean Penn shared, on social media, that he left from Ukraine on foot and traversed 'miles' to the Polish border. The award-winning filmmaker was in Ukraine to shoot a documentary about the Russian invasion.
He shared a picture of a line of cars on the road and of himself dragging a suitcase along, and wrote, "Myself & two colleagues walked miles to the Polish border after abandoning our car on the side of the road."
Penn added, "Almost all the cars in this photo carry women & children only, most without any sign of luggage, and a car their only possession of value."
Several refugees have fled from Ukraine to neighbouring countries including Poland since Russia started a military operation in the country.
While Ukrainian men between the age of 18 and 60 must reportedly stay back to fight, several women and children have left.
The office of the Ukranian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy had shared, "The director came to Kyiv specifically to record all the events taking place in Ukraine and as a documentary filmmaker to tell the world the truth about Russia’s invasion of our country."
