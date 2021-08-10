Saudagar Actor Vivek Mushran Reveals the Secret Behind the Film’s Success

Saudagar starring Bollywood legends Dilip Kumar and Raaj Kumar completed 30 years since its release. The movie also marked the debut of actor Vivek Mushran. In a recent interview, he talked about his experience of working with director Subhash Ghai, and his treatment of the then fresh faces Vivek and co-star Manisha Koirala.

“Both Manisha and I were newcomers who were learning. Subhash ji knew that, and so he started shooting silent scenes with us first,” he said, reminiscing about the shot where Manisha patches up his wound in silence.