Satish Shah Recovers From COVID-19, Thanks Medics for Taking Care

Veteran actor Satish Shah thanked the medical staff for treating him back to health after he tested positive for COVID-19 last month. The actor, who is best known for his role in the Hindi sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, had been admitted to Lilavati Hospital on 20 July.

According to Shah, he had self-administered medicines after developing a fever. When the results came positive he was immediately hospitalised. “I would advise everyone to do that because they monitor you round-the-clock and you can avoid complications. There’s nothing to be afraid of,” he told PTI.

On Sunday, 9 August, he tweeted a message of gratitude to the medical professionals who helped him in his recovery. “#Lilawatihospital can’t thank the angels in there enough for restoring my health back to normal. God bless u all,” he wrote.