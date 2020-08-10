Satish Shah Recovers From COVID-19, Thanks Medics for Taking Care
The veteran actor was admitted to Lilavati Hospital on 20 July.
Veteran actor Satish Shah thanked the medical staff for treating him back to health after he tested positive for COVID-19 last month. The actor, who is best known for his role in the Hindi sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, had been admitted to Lilavati Hospital on 20 July.
According to Shah, he had self-administered medicines after developing a fever. When the results came positive he was immediately hospitalised. “I would advise everyone to do that because they monitor you round-the-clock and you can avoid complications. There’s nothing to be afraid of,” he told PTI.
On Sunday, 9 August, he tweeted a message of gratitude to the medical professionals who helped him in his recovery. “#Lilawatihospital can’t thank the angels in there enough for restoring my health back to normal. God bless u all,” he wrote.
He will self-quarantine till 11 August. Satish Shah said that he had initially planned on revealing his diagnosis after his quarantine period ended, but after Abhishek Bachchan announced his recovery on Saturday, he could not help sharing his gratitude for the hospital staff. “By God’s grace I am fine now and want people to remain positive,” he added.
The veteran actor has been an industry stalwart for over four decades. His best-known performances were in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro and TV shows such as Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Ghar Jamai and Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.