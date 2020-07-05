Salman Has Been a Pillar of Support: Saroj Khan's Daughter Sukaina

The late choreographer's daughter opens up on how Salman has always helped the family.

Celebrated Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on Friday, 3 July. In an interview to Times of India, Khan's daughter Sukaina shared how Salman Khan has always been a pillar of support for the family.

Sukaina spoke about an incident wherein her son had to undergo an emergency surgery.

"My son was suffering from a serious heart condition and he had to undergo a surgery on an urgent basis. Salman Khan's niece Alizeh heard about this incident and informed him. Salman immediately called up my mother and said, 'You tell me I am your son but you never confide in me'".
Sukaina Khan, Saroj Khan's daughter

Sukaina added that the actor made all the arrangements for the treatment.

In an interview to mid-day last year, Saroj Khan had opened up about how film offers have dried up for her. In response, Salman had offered to work with her. "When Salman asked me what I was doing, I told him that I don't have much work and am teaching classical dance to young actors. To which he replied that he will work with me. He is a man of his word, and I know Salman will keep his promise", Saroj Khan had said.

Condolences poured in from Bollywood after Saroj Khan's demise. Her favourite student Madhuri Dixit took to social media to write that she was devastated.

Karisma Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, who have all worked with Saroj Khan, recalled how she was instrumental in teaching them film dancing. https://twitter.com/iamsrk/status/1278978546141020166

âªA LEGEND has left usð Canât forget the moment I first met you when you came to choreograph âKitaabeâ ( Baazigar) and I burst out crying (I was a huge fan of your work) I couldnât believe you were actually standing in front of me. Then came âChurake dilâ, which was a milestone in my career... and many more. You set the benchmark so high, taught me âhowâ to express... a technician par excellence... No one shot women like you, you were the best! Will miss you. Churake dil mera #Saroj ji chalið May you rest in peace, Masterji ð Strength and love to the family to cope with this irreparable lossâ¤ï¸ #rip #guru #legend #sarojkhan #memories

