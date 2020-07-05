Salman Has Been a Pillar of Support: Saroj Khan's Daughter Sukaina

In an interview to mid-day last year, Saroj Khan had opened up about how film offers have dried up for her. In response, Salman had offered to work with her. "When Salman asked me what I was doing, I told him that I don't have much work and am teaching classical dance to young actors. To which he replied that he will work with me. He is a man of his word, and I know Salman will keep his promise", Saroj Khan had said.

Condolences poured in from Bollywood after Saroj Khan's demise. Her favourite student Madhuri Dixit took to social media to write that she was devastated.