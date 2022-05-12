Director Parasuram on Working With Mahesh Babu For The First Time
Parasuram Petla on his experience working with Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in Sarkaru Vaari Paata.
Sarkaru Vaari Paata, starring Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu, is one of the most anticipated Telugu films that hit theatres on 12 May. Helmed by Parasuram Petla, the movie has Keerthy Suresh playing the female lead, and the music is composed by Thaman SS.
Speaking to The Quint, filmmaker Parasuram said that 20 minutes into writing the script for Sarkaru Vaari Paata, he immediately pictured Mahesh babu in the lead role.
Here are some excerpts from the interview:
Working with Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh
Talking about working with Mahesh Babu for the first time Parasuram said, “When I was a college student and even during my AD days, I have always dreamt of directing Mahesh Babu". He said he was glad that Mahesh liked the story when he approached him with the script.
Parasuram was all praise for Keerthy Suresh, whose recent performance in Saani Kaayidham was much appreciated. He was all praise for her dedication and her study of the character. The director further added that she is very focused and follows the script to the T, making her a director’s actor.
On Songs From His Films Going Viral
Most of the songs from Parasuram's films, including 'Inkem Inkem Inkem Kaavale’ from Vijay Devarakonda's Geetha Govindam and ‘Kalaavathi’ from Sarkaru Vaari Paata, went viral as soon as they released.
When asked about the huge success of the songs and their importance, the director said,
“I love melodies and keep humming songs. I always make an effort to place songs in my films at the right time. They help explain the love between the leads with appealing visuals”.
Dealing With Criticism
While his pervious film Geetha Govindam performed well at the box office, the film received its fair share of criticism for passively promoting sexism. When asked about how he deals with criticism Parasuram told The Quint, ”Criticism is a part and parcel of life. I always look at it positively and move on. I correct myself if the criticism is genuine. Not just in scripts but also in my life, I welcome it with an open mind”.
How 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' is Different From Other Commercial Films
When asked as to why he uses commercial films, featuring huge stars, to deliver social messages, Parasuram said, ”Commercial films can include social messages if there is a scope for it. If the script does not demand it, one should not force fit it”.
He also said that Sarkaru Vaari Paata does not have a social message, but it has good intentions.
Describing what differentiates Sarkaru Vaari Paata from other movies the director said, ”This film has a unique subject, right from the backdrop of the story to its presentation. Hero characterisation will be the USP of the film. The way Mahesh Babu looks, behaves, his mannerisms and comic timings will set the film apart from the rest of the commercial films”.
Parasuram Petla said after this movie, he will focus on his next with Naga Chaitanya.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.