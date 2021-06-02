Malaika Knows Me Inside Out: Arjun Kapoor
Arjun also talked about the time he got a 'black eye' for Sonam Kapoor.
"Even if I hide, she can spot that I've had a rough day," said Arjun Kapoor about girlfriend Malaika Arora, in a recent interview. Speaking to RJ Siddharth Kanan with the cast of Sardar Ka Grandson, he added that Malaika knows him inside out.
"My girlfriend knows me inside out in that way. Even if I hide, she can spot if I've had a rough day or there is something amiss or if I'm in a good mood, she can spot it easily," he said. Arjun usually likes to keep his personal life away from the public eye.
In a recent interview with Film Companion, he'd said, " "I don't try and be overtly talkative about my personal life, because I feel you should respect your partner, and there is a past there... And I've been in that situation where I've seen things pan out publicly and it's not always very nice, because there are kids affected."
During the interview with Kanan, the actor also recalled an incident from school where he ended up with a black eye. Recalling that first cousin Sonam Kapoor and he both loved basketball, he said, "Sonam and I were in the same school. I was chubby then. I used to love playing basketball and so did Sonam. One day, it was a typical, cliche scene where seniors came and grabbed the ball from Sonam and announced it was their time to play. Sonam came crying to me. She said, 'He behaved badly with me, this boy.'"
Affirming that he has never been a violent person, he added that he approached the boy in anger. "But I do get angry. I got angry and I went. That boy came and I abused him. He looked at me, kept staring at my verbal diarrhoea of abuses, he just looked at me."
"He took his hand and punched me. I went back home with a black eye. Sonam was saying sorry to me and I remember, he was a part of some national level boxing. He was a boxer. Maine galat ladke se panga le liya tha Sonam ke chakkar mein (I messed with the wrong guy for Sonam)," he continued. Arjun added that he later got suspended from school for being the 'instigator'.
Arjun was most recently seen in Kaashvie Nair's Sardar Ka Grandson and Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. He will appear in Ek Villain Returns and Bhoot Police.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.