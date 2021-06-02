Malaika Knows Me Inside Out: Arjun Kapoor

"My girlfriend knows me inside out in that way. Even if I hide, she can spot if I've had a rough day or there is something amiss or if I'm in a good mood, she can spot it easily," he said. Arjun usually likes to keep his personal life away from the public eye.

In a recent interview with Film Companion, he'd said, " "I don't try and be overtly talkative about my personal life, because I feel you should respect your partner, and there is a past there... And I've been in that situation where I've seen things pan out publicly and it's not always very nice, because there are kids affected."

During the interview with Kanan, the actor also recalled an incident from school where he ended up with a black eye. Recalling that first cousin Sonam Kapoor and he both loved basketball, he said, "Sonam and I were in the same school. I was chubby then. I used to love playing basketball and so did Sonam. One day, it was a typical, cliche scene where seniors came and grabbed the ball from Sonam and announced it was their time to play. Sonam came crying to me. She said, 'He behaved badly with me, this boy.'"