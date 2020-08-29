Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Actor Rajesh Kumar Tests Positive for COVID

Television actor Rajesh Kumar, popular for his role of Rosesh in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor informed his fans about the news via an Instagram post. He wrote that he was asymptomatic but had lost the sense of taste and smell. He is currently quarantined at home.

“I would like to inform my beloved fans and well-wishers that I have tested asymptomatic positive for Covid-19. I am asymptomatic and under home quarantine,” wrote Rajesh.

The actor thanked everyone for their prayers and good wishes. Rajesh also revealed that he will soon be seen in the show Excuse Me, Madam, on Star Bharat. Kumar he had tested positive on 22 August and has been resting and exercising at home since then.

Following his results coming positive for COVID-19, his wife and sons also got tested but their tests came back negative. As he was shooting for his show Excuse Me Madam, the cast and crew of the show also had their tests done but none of them tested positive for COVID.

The actor asked everyone not to scare others and rather help people in their healing process. He went on to add that there is nothing to hide if one is infected and that it is not a crime.