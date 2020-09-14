Sara, Rakul Preet, Simone Named In Drug Probe: NCB Director

On 11 September, a special court in Mumbai had rejected the bail pleas of Showik Chakraborty, Rhea Chakraborty, Abdul Basit Parihar, Zaid Vilatra, Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda.

The NCB has said in its court documents that Rhea was "an active member of the drug syndicate connected with drug supplies" and knew of "every delivery and payment".