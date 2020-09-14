Sara, Rakul Preet, Simone Named In Drug Probe: NCB Director
Three celebrities' names have come up in the drug probe related to Rhea Chakraborty.
On 8 September, actor Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug probe related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput who died on 14 June. Now, KPS Malhotra, NCB Director, has told The Quint that in the course of their investigation following Chakraborty's arrest, the names of three celebrities have come up. This includes Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta.
According to the NCB Director only three celebrities' names have come up. Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh are Bollywood actors; Simone Khambatta is a fashion designer.
After three days of questioning, Chakraborty on 8 September was taken into custody on charges of drug procurement. The actor has been arrested under sections 27 A, 21, 22, 29 and 28 of the NDPS Act. In light of this, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to express their support for Chakraborty.
On 9 September, Rhea had filed for a bail application before the Sessions Court in Mumbai stating that she is being framed in the case.
On 11 September, a special court in Mumbai had rejected the bail pleas of Showik Chakraborty, Rhea Chakraborty, Abdul Basit Parihar, Zaid Vilatra, Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda.
The NCB has said in its court documents that Rhea was "an active member of the drug syndicate connected with drug supplies" and knew of "every delivery and payment".
