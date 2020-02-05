It Hit Me: Sara Ali Khan on Being Trolled for ‘Love Aaj Kal’

Sara also added that she has been trolled a number of times for being fat, for wearing a hat and colouring her nails in a quirky manner. “As a girl who has never really derived her confidence from the way she looks, I don’t mind being trolled for being ‘fat’... I don’t mind being trolled for wearing a hat... both of which has happened before,” the 24-year-old actor said.

However, she did confide that the response to the Imtiaz Ali directorial did upset her.