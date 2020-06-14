Celebrity hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani, while mourning the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput, revealed that the actor had been going through some tough times for the last few years.She worked with Sushant on the film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and posted a picture of her with him and cricketer MS Dhoni. Captioning the post, she wrote, “It’s no secret Sushant was going through very tough times for the last few years. No one in the industry stood up for him nor did they lend a helping hand. To post about him today is the biggest display of how shallow the industry really is. No one here is your friend. RIP.”The actor died by suicide at his Mumbai home on Sunday, 14 June. He had played the role of MS Dhoni in his the cricketer’s biography. Rajput also played the lead role in Kai Po Che.Additional Commissioner of Police, West Region, Manoj Kumar confirmed the news to The Quint. According to primary information, he was suffering from depression. Sources add that no suicide note has been found from his residence. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.