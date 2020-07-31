Every Actor in an Aamir Film is Asked to Audition: Sanya Malhotra
Sanya Malhotra talks about playing Shakuntala Devi's daughter Anupama Banerji in her latest with Vidya Balan.
Sanya Malhotra's latest film Shakuntala Devi, is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Sanya plays the role of Anupama Banerji, Shakuntala Devi's daughter. The actor opened up about how intimidated she was when she first met Vidya Balan for the reading of Shakuntala Devi. "I thought to myself that it's better to stay quiet than to say something and make a fool out of myself," says Sanya.
Sanya told The Quint how getting in the hair and makeup for a character is vital for her. "There were so many people who watched the trailer and when I asked them if they saw me, I got to know that they couldn't recognise me. That makes me feel good as an actor. I think for me 80 per cent of the prep is done when I get into the hair and makeup of an actor," the actor says.
Sanya Malhotra made her debut with Aamir Khan in Dangal. Talking about getting an equal opportunity to audition for a role in the film, she says, "I really liked Dangal because they auditioned everyone for the role. When I went for my second or third round of audition there were some thirty girls there and before that they had auditioned so many more," she says.
"But I won't shove the voices of those who say that they haven't gotten fair auditions. I know so many of my friends who have done one film and they are still waiting for that big movie to come along. I think there should be a fair chance of audition given to everyone. Sometimes an audition helps you figure whether you're the right fit for the role or not. There have been times when I have auditioned for roles and felt that I won't fit the part," she adds.
Watch the video to find out more.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.