Every Actor in an Aamir Film is Asked to Audition: Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra made her debut with Aamir Khan in Dangal. Talking about getting an equal opportunity to audition for a role in the film, she says, "I really liked Dangal because they auditioned everyone for the role. When I went for my second or third round of audition there were some thirty girls there and before that they had auditioned so many more," she says.

"But I won't shove the voices of those who say that they haven't gotten fair auditions. I know so many of my friends who have done one film and they are still waiting for that big movie to come along. I think there should be a fair chance of audition given to everyone. Sometimes an audition helps you figure whether you're the right fit for the role or not. There have been times when I have auditioned for roles and felt that I won't fit the part," she adds.

Watch the video to find out more.