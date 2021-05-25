Sanjay Remembers Father Sunil Dutt on His Death Anniversary

Sunil Dutt passed away in 2005 after a heart attack in his Mumbai home.

Sanjay Dutt with his father Sunil Dutt.
Actor Sanjay Dutt on Tuesday shared an Instagram post in memory of his father, late actor-politician Sunil Dutt, on the occasion of the latter's death anniversary. Sanjay called him a friend and mentor.

Sanjay posted a throwback photo, where he is seen posing alongside his father.

"A parent, an idol, a friend, a mentor - you were everything to me. Love you Dad, miss"you," the actor wrote as caption.

Sunil Dutt passed away in 2005 after a heart attack in his Mumbai home, two weeks prior to his 76th birthday.

Sanjay Dutt awaits the release of Shamshera and KGF Chapter 2 later this year.

