Stand-up Comedian Sanjay Rajoura Responds to Sexual Misconduct Allegations

(Trigger warning: Contains mentions of sexual misconduct, self harm)

Stand-up comedian Sanjay Rajoura, who is also part of the 'Aisi Taisi Democracy' team, has responded to #MeToo allegations against him. An anonymous account levelled allegations of sexual misconduct and coercion against Rajoura via Instagram on Wednesday, 22 September.

In his statement posted on his Facebook, Rajoura said that his “principles are clear and transparent” and he has “nothing to hide or fear.”

Rajoura’s statement reads, “Hi. I came to know about the allegations levelled against me through an anonymous Instagram handle which was created just yesterday, and has just two posts that are attacking me.”