Sanjay Leela Bhansali on How Saroj Khan Choreographed Dola Re Dola
The filmmaker recounts working with the legendary choreographer.
Among the numerous popular songs that Saroj Khan choreographed, ‘Dola Re Dola’ from Devdas is one that’s attained a cult status over the years. The song saw two of Bollywood’s leading ladies and ace dancers, Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, share screen space and transport the track to another level.
Speaking about working with the legendary choreographer, who passed away on 3 July, Devdas’ director Sanjay Leela Bhansali said there is no one like Saroj Khan. “Be it ‘Nimbooda’ from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam or ‘Gaate The Pehle Akele’ from Khamoshi, the person that immediately comes to your mind is Saroj ji.
The filmmaker revealed that actors would find it very difficult to emulate the nuances of Saroj Khan. He also revealed how Saroj Khan and he shot for ‘Dola Re Dola’. “The way she used space in the song, I doubt any other choreographer would have been able to do that. At the time we were shooting, Sarojji was extremely unwell. She was in a lot of pain, but she would lie down on the floor and give instructions. She shot for 15 days”, Bhansali said.
