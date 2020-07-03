Sanjay Leela Bhansali on How Saroj Khan Choreographed Dola Re Dola

Among the numerous popular songs that Saroj Khan choreographed, ‘Dola Re Dola’ from Devdas is one that’s attained a cult status over the years. The song saw two of Bollywood’s leading ladies and ace dancers, Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, share screen space and transport the track to another level.

Speaking about working with the legendary choreographer, who passed away on 3 July, Devdas’ director Sanjay Leela Bhansali said there is no one like Saroj Khan. “Be it ‘Nimbooda’ from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam or ‘Gaate The Pehle Akele’ from Khamoshi, the person that immediately comes to your mind is Saroj ji.