Alia Bhatt as Gangubai on Par With Nargis in ‘Mother India’, Says Bhansali

Bhansali, who has a reputation for being a domineering director, recalled an incident on the sets of Gangubai Kathiawadi, and said, “After Dholida, there was a shot that I was trying to conceive, and my associate Anisha came and said that we’d run out of time. So I freaked out on her, and she turned around to the assistants and said, ‘Tum logon ko bol rahe hain, not me’. And I have fallen down laughing. I said this is the spirit with which you should take it, otherwise you would’ve sulked and gone home.”

Before the interview ended, Ranveer Singh crashed the meeting hinting at his involvement in a ‘Part 2’. The actor entered to ‘Dholida’ playing in the background and said to Bhansali, “Maine socha dono ek saath, ye kaise mauka haath se jaane du? (I thought, ‘Both of these people together?’ How could let this opportunity go?)”

Alia Bhatt stars as Gangubai, a woman trafficked into sex work as a young girl who grew up to become the madame of Kamathipura. The film, based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi’s ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai', released to a great response from critics and the audience.