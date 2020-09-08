Sanjay Dutt Resumes Work, Spotted on the Sets of 'Shamshera'

Actor Sanjay Dutt is currently undergoing treatment for stage four lung cancer. But that hasn't stopped him from continuing with his work. The actor was spotted at Yashraj studios and has started shooting for Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Shamshera, as per a report by Mumbai Mirror. The report also stated that Dutt will be shooting for two days and then returning for the treatment.

Sanjay Dutt was photographed by the paparazzi, leaving the Yash Raj studio. He was seen waving to them.