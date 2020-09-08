Sanjay Dutt Resumes Work, Spotted on the Sets of 'Shamshera'

Sanjay Dutt back on sets of 'Shamshera' after first round of treatment for lung cancer completes.

Updated08 Sep 2020, 07:46 AM IST
Sanjay Dutt back on sets of 'Shamshera' after the first round of treatment for lung cancer.
i

Actor Sanjay Dutt is currently undergoing treatment for stage four lung cancer. But that hasn't stopped him from continuing with his work. The actor was spotted at Yashraj studios and has started shooting for Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Shamshera, as per a report by Mumbai Mirror. The report also stated that Dutt will be shooting for two days and then returning for the treatment.

Sanjay Dutt was photographed by the paparazzi, leaving the Yash Raj studio. He was seen waving to them.

Sanjay Dutt leaves the Yash Raj Films studio.
Sanjay Dutt leaves the Yash Raj Films studio.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay Dutt has reportedly completed his first round of treatment. In August he was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital after complaints of breathlessness where a rapid antigen test for the coronavirus was done. He tested negative.

Prior to that Dutt announced that he would be taking a break from work. “Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!”, he had tweeted.

There were speculations that he might leave for US for treatment but his wife Maanayata cleared all rumours in a statement. She wrote, "For those asking, Sanju will complete his preliminary treatment in Mumbai. We will formulate further plans of travel depending on how and when the Covid situation eases. As of now, Sanju is in the best hands of our esteemed doctors at Kokilaben hospital. I request everyone, with my folded hands, to stop speculating the stage of his illness and let the doctors continue to do their work. We will update you all regularly with his progress."

(Inputs: Mumbai Mirror)

Published: 08 Sep 2020, 07:43 AM IST

