Sanjay Dutt Admitted for Preliminary Tests, Will be Home Soon

Actor Sanjay Dutt has been admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai for a few preliminary tests. He was diagnosed with lung cancer recently.

Mumbai Mirror quoted a source close to him, "Despite knowing this will be a long and tough journey, they are determined to go about their lives as normally as possible, confident that this too shall pass. Right now, the preliminary tests are being conducted. So, Sanjay is not expected to be in the hospital for a long time. Once the reports are out, he will return home but hospital visits will be frequent."

His wife, Maanyata Dutt had recently said they will soon be deciding on the future course of his treatment. She said that Dutt will be completing preliminary treatment in Mumbai with subsequent plans to shift him to a different hospital on hold. “We will formulate further plans of travel depending on how and when the covid situation eases”.