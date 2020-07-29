Here's Sanjay Dutt's First Look as Adheera From 'KGF: Chapter 2'
The actor will be playing a negative role in the sequel of 'KGF'.
Sanjay Dutt's first look as the antagonist, Adheera, in KGF: Chapter 2 has been revealed on the occasion of the actor's birthday.
Sharing the rustic look with tattoos all over the left side of his face, Excel Entertainment tweeted, "Adheera - Inspired by the brutal ways of the vikings Happy Birthday @duttsanjay #KGFChapter2 #AdheeraFirstLook."
This will be the second instalment in the KGF franchise. It’s a sequel to 2018 hit KFG: Chapter 1, which starred Yash. The film earned mixed reviews from critics, but was a huge success at the box-office, minting over Rs 100 crore. The franchise maps the journey of a gangster and struggle between formidable forces to gain power. It will release in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.
Recently, it was also revealed that Raveena Tandon too, will be starring in the film's sequel as Ramika Sen. Srinidhi Shetty, Achyuth Kumar and Malavika Avinash are also a part of the ensemble cast.
