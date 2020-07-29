Here's Sanjay Dutt's First Look as Adheera From 'KGF: Chapter 2'

Sanjay Dutt's first look as the antagonist, Adheera, in KGF: Chapter 2 has been revealed on the occasion of the actor's birthday.

Sharing the rustic look with tattoos all over the left side of his face, Excel Entertainment tweeted, "Adheera - Inspired by the brutal ways of the vikings Happy Birthday @duttsanjay #KGFChapter2 #AdheeraFirstLook."