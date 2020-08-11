Sanjay Dutt Diagnosed With Cancer, to Fly to US for Treatment
The actor was recently admitted to Lilavati hospital.
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with lung cancer. Editor in chief of Film Information Komal Nahta shared the news on Twitter. As per the report, the actor will be flying to the United States for treatment.
The 61-year-old actor, who was admitted to Lilavati Hospital after complaining of breathlessness, was discharged from the medical facility on Monday.
On Tuesday, 11 August, Sanjay Dutt took to social media to inform his fans that he was taking a short break from work. "Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!", he had written.
