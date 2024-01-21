ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Sania Mirza’s Family Releases Statement After Shoaib Malik's Marriage

Sania Mirza's family confirms her divorce from Shoaib Malik and wishes him well on his new marriage to Sana Javed.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

After the announcement of former Pakistan cricket team captain Shoaib Malik's second marriage to female actor Sana Javed, a family member of Sania Mirza, Malik's first wife and former Indian tennis player, revealed that the tennis star and Malik have been divorced for a few months. In a statement released by Mirza's sister, Anam Mirza on Instagram, she spoke about the same.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Her sister and family wrote, “Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eyes. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead!"

"At this sensitive period of her life, we would like to refrain from indulging in any speculation and to respect her need for privacy," the post further added.

Malik took to social media on Saturday to share a photo with Javed and captioned it: "And We created you in pairs." The two have worked in multiple shows and TV commercials in Pakistan and have been close associates."

Also Read

Pics: Sania Mirza, Sunny Leone & Others At Salman Khan's Niece's Birthday Party

alsoRead-img

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×
Join Us On: