Sameera Shares Kids' Health Update After Family Tests Positive
While her husband and kids tested positive, her mother-in-law is safe
In an Instagram story, actor Sameera Reddy had shared that she tested COVID positive. "I tested covid positive yesterday. We are safe and necessary precautions," she wrote. She assured that her mother-in-law had been staying separately and is therefore, safe. "We will be in home quarantine and will continue to be our positive upbeat selves," and asked everyone to stay safe.
In July 2020, Sameera had shifted to Goa with her husband, kids, and mother-in-law. The actor recently shared an update about her kids Hans Varde and Nyra Varde including details about their symptoms and subsequent treatment.
She posted a black-and-white picture of her kids and captioned it, "Lots of people asking me about Hans and Nyra so here is the update." She shared that Hans experiences high fevers, headache, and severe fatigue that lasted for 4 days, after which they had him tested and the results came back positive.
"I have to admit initially I did feel complete panic because however much you think you are prepared, you just never completely are for something like this," she wrote and added that Nyra and Sameera started developing symptoms. She also remarked that the second wave is affecting many children but doctors believe its mild symptoms in most cases.
"Doctors are also recommending vitamin C, multivitamin. A probiotic and zinc (please check with your doctor ) I’ve done everything to make them comfortable and Both are in great spirits and back to being in masti mode (sic)," she wrote in her caption, and added, "It’s important to remember that even though Your kids might get asymptomatic in a few days they still have to be isolated from people who haven’t been affected for 14 days to make sure it is not transmitted."
She then informed that while she and her husband Akshai had tested positive, her mother-in-law was safe. They've all started the necessary treatment and are following the doctor's recommendations. "This is the time to be smart and focus on what helps . Not negative . Not fearful . Just be alert to protect yourself and others. We have to be mindful of this . It is the only way. I will continue to make my happy content because positivity is my biggest strength right now. Stay strong . Stay safe," she concluded.
Sameera Reddy joins the list of celebrities who tested positive including Ram Charan, Varun Tej, and SS Rajamouli. On 16 April, Pawan Kalyan's political party confirmed that he tested positive and was hospitalized but his condition is stable.
