Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Will Smith’s Quote on ‘Humiliation, Loss, Divorce’
Samantha Ruth Prabhu called Will Smith's book 'Will', 'lovely and fascinating'.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to social media to share how she felt about actor Will Smith’s book ‘Will’. She shared a quote by Smith which reads, “Over the past thirty years, like all of us, 1 have dealt with failure, loss, humiliation, divorce, and death."
The quote further reads, "I've had my life threatened, my money taken away, my privacy invaded, my family disintegrated-and every single day, still got up, mixed concrete, and laid another brick, No matter what you're going through, there is always another brick sitting right there in front of you, waiting to be laid. The only question is, are you going to get up and lay it?"
She also called the book ‘lovely and fascinating’, “Work hard, learn from your setbacks, self-reflect, reinvent yourself and never ever give up. Oh, and a sense of humour helps. What a lovely and fascinating book, Will."
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya had announced their separation in October. In similar statements, they wrote, “To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths.”
“We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support,” the statement read.
On the career front, Samantha stars in Gunasekhar’s Shaakuntalam and Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Samantha is also part of the international project Arrangements of Love, an adaptation of the book of the same name by Timeri N Murari.
