Watch: Samantha Prabhu Shuts Down Reporter Who Asks About Her Divorce Rumours
A video of actor Samantha Akkineni reprimanding a reporter who asked her to comment on rumours of her separation from Naga Chaitanya has been going viral online. The video was shot when Samantha was visiting the Tirumala temple. In her response to the reporter's invasive question the actor is seen and heard asking, "Gudiki vachanu, buddhi unda?" ("I have come to a temple, don't you have any sense?"). You can watch the video below:
While there have been several reports that the star couple - Samantha and Naga, have separated after nearly four years of marriage, there has been no official comment from either them on the matter.
Rumours of Samantha and Naga's separation grew after Samantha dropped the Akkineni surname from her social media accounts. When asked about her relationship status in a recent media interview, the actor refused to speak about it and said, “The thing is, even with trolling for The Family Man or this, I don’t react to them. That is how I have always been. I don’t react to this kind of noise and I don’t intend on doing so as well."
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya reportedly start dating while shooting for the film Autonagar Surya in 2013 and got married in Goa in 2017.
