Samantha Prabhu Lends Support to Kajal Aggarwal as She Calls Out Body-Shamers

Sharing pictures from her Dubai vacation, Kajal wrote that she is dealing with the "most amazing" developments in her body and life. "I’ve been dealing with the most amazing new developments in my life, my body, my home and most importantly my work place. Additionally, certain comments/ body shaming messages/ memes don’t really help let’s learn to be kind and if that’s too hard, maybe, just live and let live!", the actor wrote.

Kajal added, "During pregnancy, our bodies go through several changes, including weight gain!! Hormonal changes cause our stomach and breasts to get larger as the baby grows and our body prepares for nursing. Some might develop stretch marks where our body gets larger. Sometimes our skin will break out with acne. We may also be much more tired than usual and have mood swings more often. A negative mood may make us more likely to have unhealthy or negative thoughts about our bodies. Also, after giving birth, we may take a while to get back to the way we were before, or may never completely return to the way we looked before pregnancy. And THATS OK".